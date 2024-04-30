Massive 17% iPhone 12 price cut announced on Flipkart; check discount amount, other offers

Flipkart has announced a massive Apple iPhone 12 price cut and if you also pick other offers that are available you can get the smartphone for a very low rate that will not dent your wallet too heavily. Also, do remember that such heavy discounts are not generally available during non-festive periods of the year. Usually, iPhones are not available with big discounts as these are premium phones and the demand for them remains generally constant. However, with Apple set to roll out its latest smartphone, iPhone 16, it needs to get rid of all the accumulated inventory in the warehouses in order to make space for the upcoming one. Also, all these sales go a long way in generating interest in fans and all those potential buyers who do not want to pay the maximum retail price. After all, iPhones are very expensive and many fans wait till there is a big price drop announced before they start to think about making a purchase. iPhone 12 price cut announced on Flipkart; check out all the other offers available.(REUTERS)

Notably, iPhone 12 is still considered a good smartphone that offers some fine specs and features. And for all those people who want to experience the closed Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 12 can be an extremely economical way of doing just that. Notably, looks wise, it is similar to the iPhone 13. This was the first vanilla model in which Apple had brought its Super Retina XDR display. Most notably, iPhone 12 will be able to get the latest operating system that Apple will launch in September, which is the iOS 18, making it quite current in terms of software.

Now, ecommerce major Flipkart has announced a huge 17% iPhone 12 price cut on its website and brought the rate down to just ₹40999. The original price of the iPhone 12 is ₹49900. The sale is applicable on the 64GB storage variant of the phones. The ecommerce giant has also rolled out some other offers too.

You can reduce the price of the phone even further. There is an exchange deal on offer too and it has the potential to slash another ₹36000 off if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exact exchange value of your smartphone will be decided on its working condition, how old it is and what brand. Before that, you should check whether the exchange deal is available in your area by providing the area PIN code on Flipkart's website.