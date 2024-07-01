Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps 2.89 lakh crore

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a rally in equities. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent.

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,52,264.63 crore to ₹21,18,951.20 crore.

TCS added ₹34,733.64 crore taking its valuation to ₹14,12,845.09 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank soared ₹30,286.99 crore to ₹8,44,201.88 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged ₹18,267.7 crore to ₹8,22,530.35 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed ₹14,656.3 crore to ₹6,50,602.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹13,808.74 crore to ₹12,80,865.43 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation rallied ₹11,111.14 crore to ₹7,57,565.68 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by ₹7,953.37 crore to ₹5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹6,616.91 crore to ₹5,30,475.82 crore.

However, the valuation of LIC tumbled ₹22,042.61 crore to ₹6,25,573.90 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.