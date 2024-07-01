 Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹2.89 lakh crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps 2.89 lakh crore

PTI |
Jul 01, 2024 07:39 AM IST

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday.

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added 2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a rally in equities.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent.

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped 1,52,264.63 crore to 21,18,951.20 crore.

TCS added 34,733.64 crore taking its valuation to 14,12,845.09 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank soared 30,286.99 crore to 8,44,201.88 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged 18,267.7 crore to 8,22,530.35 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed 14,656.3 crore to 6,50,602.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed 13,808.74 crore to 12,80,865.43 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation rallied 11,111.14 crore to 7,57,565.68 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by 7,953.37 crore to 5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed 6,616.91 crore to 5,30,475.82 crore.

However, the valuation of LIC tumbled 22,042.61 crore to 6,25,573.90 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps 2.89 lakh crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On