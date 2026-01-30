Gold, silver rate today LIVE: Gold prices drop, 24k trades at ₹1,70,770 in Delhi; silver at ₹3,950
Gold Silver Rate Today LIVE Updates: Gold and silver prices dropped in domestic markets on Friday, with 24-carat gold trading below record high level it reached on Wednesday across major cities and silver holding below the ₹4 lakh per kilogram mark.
- 2 Mins agoSilver rate in Bengaluru today
- 16 Mins agoGold rate in Bengaluru today
- 29 Mins agoWhat is rate of silver in Chennai today?
- 40 Mins agoWhat is the gold rate in Mumbai?
Gold Silver Rate Today LIVE Updates: Gold and silver prices dropped in domestic markets on Friday, with 24-carat gold trading below record high level it reached on Wednesday across major cities and silver holding below the ₹4 lakh per kilogram mark. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at around ₹1,70,620, while rates in Delhi were slightly higher at about ₹1,70,770, according to data seen on the web at around 10 am on Friday. Prices in Hyderabad were broadly in line with those in Mumbai....Read More
Silver was quoted at ₹3,950 per 10 grams in both Delhi and Mumbai, with Hyderabad recording a higher rate of ₹4,150 per 10 grams.
Domestic silver prices closely track global trends and are also influenced by movements in the rupee against the US dollar.
A weaker rupee tends to push up silver prices in India even when international rates remain steady.
Gold Rate today: Gold rate in Pune today
Gold Rate today: The price of gold in Pune today is ₹17,062 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,640 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,797 per gram for 18 karat gold.
Silver Rate today: Silver rate in Bengaluru today
Silver Rate today: The price of silver in Bengaluru today is ₹395 per gram and ₹3,95,000 per kilogram.
Gold Rate today: Gold rate in Bengaluru today
Gold Rate today: The price of gold in Bengaluru today is ₹17,062 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,640 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,797 per gram for 18 karat gold.
The gold rate here is influenced by a mix of domestic demand and international market reasons.
Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.
Silver Rate today: What is the price of silver in Chennai today?
Silver Rate today: Silver prices in Chennai today are ₹415 per gram, or ₹4,15,000 per kilogram. Local silver rates are influenced by several factors, including government policies and global market trends. For instance, a recent increase in excise duty on gold is expected to push silver prices higher. As gold prices rise, rural investors often shift to silver as a hedge. Internationally, silver prices have climbed close to $15 per ounce, supported by steady demand.
Gold Rate today: What is the gold rate in Mumbai today?
Gold Rate today: Gold prices in Mumbai today stand at ₹17,062 per gram for 24-carat gold, ₹15,640 per gram for 22-carat gold and ₹12,797 per gram for 18-carat gold, also known as 999 gold.
Mumbai is home to several long-established jewellery shops, some dating back nearly 300 years and run across generations, offering competitive rates.
Gold Rate today: What is gold rate in Chennai today?
Gold Rate today: The price of gold in Chennai is ₹17,673 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹16,200 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹13,500 per gram for 18 karat gold.
Demand for gold in Chennai has seen an upward trend, with most of the demand coming for jewellery and less for gold biscuits and gold coins.
Silver Rate today: What are the silver prices today?
Silver Rate today: Silver was quoted at ₹3,950 per 10 grams in both Delhi and Mumbai, with Hyderabad recording a higher rate of ₹4,150 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate today: What are the gold prices today?
Gold Rate today: In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at around ₹1,70,620, while rates in Delhi were slightly higher at about ₹1,70,770, according to data seen on the web at around 10 am on Friday. Prices in Hyderabad were broadly in line with those in Mumbai.