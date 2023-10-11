Meet Pranjali Awasthi, 16, who built 100 crore AI firm in 1 year

She moved to the US from India at a tender age of 11. She was just 15 when she launched her technology startup. She now employs 10 people in her firm, valued at a whopping ₹100 crore. This is the life story of Pranjali Awasthi, the 16-year-old Indian protégé who has proved age is merely a number when it comes to entrepreneurship.

Her venture, Delv.AI, offers services linked to data extraction for research. She launched the firm in January 2022. Her firm has raised $450,000 ( ₹3.7 crore) at a valuation of ₹100 crore. She shared her story with Business Insider.

She told the business website that her father is a computer engineer who has been teaching her coding since she was seven years old.

She moved to Florida from India. She studied mathematics and computer science for two years before she became an intern at the Florida Internal University lab that had been working on machine learning.

As an intern, her tasks included searching, data extraction and generating literature reviews. The year 2020 presented a massive opportunity for the teenager -- OpenAI released its ChatGPT-3 beta version. "I knew we could use it to make extracting and summarizing research data easier," she said.

In 2021, she was accepted into an accelerator program in lieu of a small piece of her future company. Her parents showed their encouragement by allowing her to leave high school for some time.

She launched the beta version of Delv.AI on Product Hunt, a platform that allows people to share software for free.

"As more content gets uploaded online, it's getting harder for people to find the right information, especially when that information is very specific. Delv.AI helps researchers leverage AI to find exactly the information they're looking for," she wrote on her blog on the website.

She said her time at the accelerator program helped her land her first investment and build her network.

The first investment helped her hire her first engineer.

As of now, they have raised a total of $450,000 and are valued at around $12 million.

She has decided not to go to college for now.

She said she might consider going to college later to learn new business skills like law and psychology.

However, at the moment, she is focusing on improving the product and raising funds.

