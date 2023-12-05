Messe Muenchen India and SEMI Join Forces to Host SEMICON India

NewsVoir HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 5: Messe Munchen India, the Indian subsidiary of one of the biggest Global exhibitor, Messe Munchen GmbH and a leading organizer of trade fairs in India, and SEMI, the global industry association advancing growth for 3,000 member companies and helping the semiconductor industry deploy life changing tech worldwide, have officially inked a monumental agreement. The partnership heralds the collaboration to host SEMICON India, in colocation with electronica India and productronica India thereby creating Southeast Asia's single largest platform for showcasing the latest advancements in electronics and semiconductor industry. The next edition of SEMICON India will be held in 2024 in the month of September.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The collaboration comes in the wake of the earlier announcements by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) at the SemiconIndia 2023 event in Gandhinagar and subsequently at the curtain raiser of SEMICON India during electronica India and productronica India 2023 in Bengaluru and signals a significant stride in advancing India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem and connecting it to the global industry.

Messe Muenchen India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest trade fair organizers in the country today. The company has an extensive portfolio of B2B trade fairs covering a wide range of consumer and capital goods as well as emerging technologies. The company serves the Indian industry and international market with powerful brands such as air cargo India, analytica Anacon India/India Lab Expo, bauma CONEXPO India, drink technology India, electronica India, IFAT India, Indian Ceramics Asia, Intersolar India/The smarter E India, LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA, MatDispens, Pack Mach Asia Expo, Pharma Pro Pack, productronica India, SmartTech Asia, World Tea & Coffee Expo, and many others.

India has emerged as an attractive destination for semiconductor manufacturing and sourcing due to its rapidly expanding domestic market, demand for new-age electronics including electric vehicles, and a fast-developing supply chain for machinery, components, assembly, testing, and many other specialised products and services. Creating a frugal supply chain for semiconductor manufacturing in India is the need of the hour.

Giving a sense of the opportunities that await participants at SEMICON India, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, "India's demand for semiconductors is valued at $24 billion today, and this is likely to emerge as a $110 billion opportunity by 2030. This explains the initiatives by global semiconductor companies to enter the Indian market. As the organisers of South Asia's largest trade fair for electronics manufacturing - electronica India and productronica India, we are excited to work with SEMI to host SEMICON India."

"It will be a vital event for the semiconductor industry in India, providing a platform for companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to showcase their latest products and technologies, and to network with potential customers and partners. We are confident that SEMICON India will play a key role in advancing the domestic semiconductor ecosystem."

Regarding SEMICON India, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI, said, "Considering the inherent strengths of the Indian economy, the government's India Semiconductor Mission is an open invitation to the world to make and source semiconductors in India. From policy support to talent availability and attractive demand, India has all the elements for success in semiconductor design and manufacturing. What the country needs today is a mature and resilient supply chain that can respond to the exponential demand. SEMICON India will be a place for all stakeholders to come together and build win-win partnerships to develop the ecosystem in India. Thus, we are excited to host SEMICON India with our longstanding partners Messe Munchen."

SEMICON India will give Indian semiconductor and electronics companies access to global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, thereby integrating the upstream and downstream value chains for semiconductors. Additionally, it will provide a platform for stakeholder participation in critical initiatives across areas including Workforce Development, Sustainability and Supply Chain Management to advance industry growth.

About this collaboration with SEMI, Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe Munchen, said, "Today, global manufacturers are looking to diversify their supply chains, and India offers the world a unique opportunity in this regard. We have had a successful partnership with SEMI in hosting SEMICON Europa in Munich, and the decision to jointly host SEMICON India is a natural extension of this partnership. SEMICON India promises to be a high-energy meeting place of ideas and innovators from the global industry, and I am very excited to see this platform contributing towards the development of the ecosystem in India."

SEMI® connects more than 3,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)