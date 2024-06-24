Meta AI rolls out for Indian users on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram: How to use and access?

Facebook parent Meta made its artificial intelligence chatbot Meta AI available to uses in India months after the tech giant tested the AI chatbot with a section of users in India. The country is Meta's largest market with a combined subscriber base of over a billion across all of its apps. Meta AI launch comes just a week after Google extended the mobile app of its AI chatbot Gemini to India with nine Indian languages. Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration. India is Meta's largest market with a combined subscriber base of over a billion across all of its apps. (Reuters)

Ryan Cairns, who leads engineering function for Meta's GenAI (Generative AI) team, said that Meta AI has gone through a rigorous testing process. He added, “Then, it comes down to fine-tuning and trying to understand if there are specific domains that we're doing well and domains where we are not doing well, and where do we need to improve. It's a very iterative process to train the model and get it right.”

How to access Meta AI?

Meta AI will be available in English across company's apps- WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. You can also access it through Meta.ai website. The chatbot has rolled out in more 12 countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

What Mark Zuckerberg said on Meta AI?

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said earlier, “With this new model, we believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.”

Know more about what Meta AI can do

You can interact directly with the chatbot which is a general-purpose assistant capable of answering questions and providing real-time information powered by Google and Microsoft's Bing. You can also generate text and images, summarise long pieces of text and do writing tasks. You can also call in the assistant in their existing personal and group chats on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger to get advise or ask questions.

Additionally, Meta AI has been integrated into the search bar of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. For Facebook users, Meta AI can be accessed while scrolling through the app's main feed.