Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens today: All you need to know before subscribing

The initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers opens for subscription today (June 25). The issue will close on June 27 and comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹500 crore in equity shares by promoters and other investors. In the OFS, promoters Bina Kishore Chhabria and Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev will sell off shares. Allied Blenders and Distillers manufactures and distributes alcoholic beverages in India as well as the world and the company has a massive product range.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹ 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹ 500 crore in equity shares by promoters and other investors.