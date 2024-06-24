 Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens today: All you need to know before subscribing - Hindustan Times
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens today: All you need to know before subscribing

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens for bidding on June 15 and will close on June 27. The price band has been set between ₹267 to ₹281 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers opens for subscription today (June 25). The issue will close on June 27 and comprises a fresh issue of 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 500 crore in equity shares by promoters and other investors. In the OFS, promoters Bina Kishore Chhabria and Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev will sell off shares. Allied Blenders and Distillers manufactures and distributes alcoholic beverages in India as well as the world and the company has a massive product range.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 500 crore in equity shares by promoters and other investors.

Here are top things to know before subscribing to Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO:

  1. IPO dates: Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens for bidding on June 15 and will close on June 27.
  2. Price band: The price band of the IPO has been set between 267 to 281 per share.
  3. IPO size: Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO is a book-built issue which aims to raise 1,500 crores through fresh issue of 3.56 crore shares amounting to 1,000 crores and an offer for sale totaling 500 crores. Read more: Zepto IPO soon? Company raises $665 million in biggest funding round this year
  4. IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 53 shares and in multiples thereof.
  5. Allotment date: The allotment of Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO is expected to be finalised on June 28. Read more: Ola Electric faces investor pushback on IPO valuation: Report
  6. Listing date: The shares of the company are expected to get listed on both NSE and BSE on July 2.
  7. Book-running managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Iti Capital Ltd are the lead managers of Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO.
  8. Registrar: The registrar of Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

News / Business / Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens today: All you need to know before subscribing
