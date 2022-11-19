'They deserve to work where talent is valued': Koo to hire laid off Twitter employees

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 19, 2022 04:06 PM IST

"Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” tweeted Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Koo – touted by many as India's answer to Twitter – will hire some of the workers laid off by the Elon Musk-owned company, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.

“Very said to see #RIPTwitter and related to # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” tweeted Bidawatka on Friday.

Bidawatka's post came after #RIPTwitter trended on the microblogging website throughout Friday after hundreds of employees exited the tech giant over Musk's ultimatum to them to work for ‘long hours at high intensity’ or leave.

Additionally, the Tesla CEO and world's richest person, who bought the company in October, has already sacked around 3,700 Twitter employees, including those in the firm's India team.

Also, in recent days, several top companies, including Twitter, Meta, and Amazon, have laid off their staffers. Koo has become the latest organisation to announce it will provide employment opportunity to the laid off employees.

Similar offers have been made by Jaguar Land Rover, Dream 11, Venture Firms etc.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

