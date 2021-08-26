Microsoft promotes Panos Panay as top adviser to CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft Corp. promoted Chief Product Officer Panos Panay to the role of executive vice president and added him to the senior leadership team, the software maker’s top advisers to Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella.
Panay oversees the Windows and Devices businesses, as well as the company’s overall product vision. A 17-year Microsoft veteran, he was part of the executive team that developed the original Surface, Microsoft’s first computer. Panay’s promotion was announced on Wednesday in an internal email provided to Bloomberg by a Microsoft spokesperson.
