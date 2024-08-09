Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted US political campaigns

A hacking group linked to the Iranian government tried to breach the email accounts of presidential campaign staffersas part of a wider effort to gather intelligence ahead of the US election, Microsoft Corp. saidFriday. A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France.(Reuters)

Attackers connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in June used a compromised email address from aformer political adviser totry phishinganother high-ranking presidential campaign official, according to findings from Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center.That group, which Microsoft calls Mint Sandstorm, also unsuccessfully attempted to log in to the account of a former presidential candidate. The report didn’t identify the individual targets by name.

Other Iranian groups are using artificial intelligence technology to publish content online insultingformer president Donald Trump and create inflammatory posts about controversial issues such as gender reassignment surgery, according to the report.

Microsoft researchers also said that Iranian groups that have historically tried to undermine trust in the electoral systemhave since March been preparing to launch influence operations.Using websites with fabricated and plagiarized content, supposed media operations launched by Iranian groups also have sought to amplify polarizing political messaging about topics such as presidential candidates and Israel’s war against Hamas, researchers found.

The findings are the latest evidence thatforeign governments are conductingclandestine operations ahead ofUS elections in November. American intelligence officials in July warned that Russia, China and Iran were recruiting people in the US to spread propaganda. A representative from the Iranian government denied that allegation.

Iranian operatives in 2020 impersonated members of the right-wing Proud Boys group as part of a voter intimidation effort, according to the FBI, resulting in charges against two men. That same year, Iranian hackers breached a website that a municipalgovernment in the US used to publish election results, though the attackers were caught before carrying out any nefarious activity, US cybersecurity officials said.

Nation-state hackers have long used email attacks to try infiltrating American politicalcampaigns, such as the Russian hack in 2016 in which a state-sponsored group ultimately published internal emails from Hillary Clinton’s staffers.

The USState Department on Wednesday identified six alleged Iranian hackers accused of compromising industrial control systems used by Americanpublic utilities.