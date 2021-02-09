IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
business

MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders

The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control safeguarding the interest of policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST

Up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control safeguarding the interest of policyholders, he said.

"In the Finance Bill 2021-22, it has been proposed to have a reservation on a competitive basis, to an extent of up to 10 per cent of the issue size, in favour of life insurance policyholders of LIC," Thakur said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

In her Budget Speech 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.

The LIC Amendment Act has been made part of the Finance Bill, thereby bringing the required legislative amendment for launching IPO of the country's largest life insurer.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages the government's equity in state-owned companies, has already selected actuarial firm Milliman Advisors for ascertaining the embedded value of LIC.

Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.

The Budget 2021-22 has set a disinvestment target of 1.75 lakh crore, higher than the 32,000 crore estimated to be garnered in the current fiscal. Of the 1.75 lakh crore, 1 lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions, and 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
life insurance corporation of india ministry of finance anurag thakur
app
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
business

MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control safeguarding the interest of policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100(Mint file photo)
Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100(Mint file photo)
business

Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since October 4, the Central Bank of India has refused to accept coin deposits from the PMPML citing lack of space. This public sector bank holds the account of the PMPML.(HT PHOTO)
Since October 4, the Central Bank of India has refused to accept coin deposits from the PMPML citing lack of space. This public sector bank holds the account of the PMPML.(HT PHOTO)
business

Central Bank of India net profit up 6.5% at 165 crore in Q3 FY21

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Total income, however, fell to 6,556.98 crore in October-December period of 2020-21 as against 7,278.29 crore in same period of 2019-20, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital currency first came into existence in 2009 and is totally decentralised with no one central power to administer it.(REUTERS)
The digital currency first came into existence in 2009 and is totally decentralised with no one central power to administer it.(REUTERS)
world news

All you need to know about Tesla, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency boom

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
One of the most valued companies on the stock market said that it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 35 paise per litre
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 35 paise per litre
business

Fuel prices hiked by 35 paise a litre. Check latest rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:06 PM IST
In Delhi, petrol and diesel are at 87.30 and 77.48 a litre respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.(Reuters file photo)
A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Investors are also pinning hopes on oil demand recovery when Covid-19 vaccines take effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those working for 4 days will have to be given 3 days off by their employers while those working for 5 days will have to be given two off days before they move on to the next week, Chandra said.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Those working for 4 days will have to be given 3 days off by their employers while those working for 5 days will have to be given two off days before they move on to the next week, Chandra said.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre’s new labour codes to allow 4-day work per week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Addressing a press briefing, Chandra said that the Centre was not forcing employers or employees to comply with the provision adding that this was being brought in to provide flexibility and to be in sync with changing work culture in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon-Ambani spat tests India’s allure for foreign investors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The keenly watched case may set an important legal precedent for investors on whether emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators are valid in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin’s ascent to its latest summit came with big swings that continue to stoke controversy about its outlook..(Reuters)
Bitcoin’s ascent to its latest summit came with big swings that continue to stoke controversy about its outlook..(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time after Tesla purchase

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The token rose as much as 6.3% to almost $47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE building in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
The BSE building in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
business

Sensex rises over 200 points, reaches above 51,000 mark; Nifty crosses 15,100

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Sensex rises over 200 points reaches above 51,000 mark, Nifty crosses 15,100
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddit said in a blog post that advertising revenue increased 90% in the last quarter from a year earlier.(Reuters file photo)
Reddit said in a blog post that advertising revenue increased 90% in the last quarter from a year earlier.(Reuters file photo)
business

Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 billion after new $250 million funding

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The social media company's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Huffman, told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that it is a good market to raise funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, fell by 250,000 barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.(Reuters file photo)
U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, fell by 250,000 barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil extends rally after rising to pre-Covid high on tight market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Futures in New York climbed above $58 a barrel after surging 11% over the past six sessions as oil continued a robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that eviscerated fuel demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo. Representative image(Unsplash)
File Photo. Representative image(Unsplash)
business

EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:29 AM IST
EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100% subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JSW Steel posted a 21% rise from the year earlier in consolidated revenue in the December quarter to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,859 crore. Net profit rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,681 crore in the quarter from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>211 crore a year earlier.(REUTERS)
JSW Steel posted a 21% rise from the year earlier in consolidated revenue in the December quarter to 21,859 crore. Net profit rose to 2,681 crore in the quarter from 211 crore a year earlier.(REUTERS)
business

JSW Steel joins 1 lakh crore mcap club

By Ravindra Sonavane, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Operating profit grew 2.5 times to 5,946 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded from 13.5% to 27.2%. The better-than-expected earnings was led by robust steel prices and higher output.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The record market rally swelled investor wealth by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>101 trillion during the period as they piled on stocks betting on a faster-than-expected recovery in the economy from the widespread turmoil caused by the pandemic.(File photo)
The record market rally swelled investor wealth by 101 trillion during the period as they piled on stocks betting on a faster-than-expected recovery in the economy from the widespread turmoil caused by the pandemic.(File photo)
business

Markets surge over 100% from lows seen in March 2020

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:45 AM IST
With the rally on Monday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty have soared more than 100% from the lows hit on 24 March. The BSE mid and small cap indices surged 106% and 125% respectively during the period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP