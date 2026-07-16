Mozilla calls out Microsoft, placebo sleep, Stuffcool Lumo, and Xiaomi Sky Nomad

Opening thoughts. Mozilla isn’t at best pleased with typical Microsoft tactics. Monopolistic behaviour, is another way to describe it. Mozilla’s published the Over The Edge 2.0 report this week, in which researchers Dr. Harry Brignull and Cennydd Bowles put together the findings of monitoring Microsoft’s deceptive tactics to drive users towards the Edge browser on Windows PC. The conclusion is simple—“Microsoft continues to steer users towards Edge across Windows, Edge, Bing, and now Copilot through deceptive practices that make it difficult for users to download, set as default, and continue using alternative browsers.” Mozilla Over The Edge report

The researchers analysed practices across Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs in four of Microsoft’s most important markets, that is US, India, UK and Germany. The latter, since it is part of the European Economic Area dictated by the Digital Markets Act, still sees what the report calls a “fairer user experience” for browser choice compared with other regions.

“Microsoft has shown that it can respect user choice. When regulators are watching, they make some changes. We would ask them to do it globally, rather than relying on competition regulation to force their hand,” says Kush Amlani, Global Competition and Regulatory Lead at Mozilla.

According to the report, the researchers find that Microsoft continues to deploy a range of harmful patterns — Trick Wording, Obstruction, Visual Interference, Preselection, Nagging, and Forced Action — at almost every step of the user journey. This simply means Microsoft does not allow people to download and install an alternative browser, or set it as their default, or to continue using it as their default, without some level of interference to stall the process.

There are three key elements to how this unfolds.

Microsoft still injects a banner directly into the Chrome download page on Google, suggesting users use Edge instead.

Researchers say Windows Search and Widgets continue to ignore users’ default browser choices and open links in Edge.

Windows Backup has never consistently preserved browser preferences when users migrate from Windows 10 to Windows 11. According to the latest numbers from research firm Statcounter’s browser market share report, Google Chrome is the undisputed leader among web browsers, with a 69.65% share at the end of June. The trajectory is clear too—up from 66.7% in March. Apple’s Safari is second at 15.31% while Microsoft Edge, also helped by the default push in millions of Windows computing devices, follows with 5.21% share.

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EDITOR’S MARGIN HUMAN BRAIN > FITNESS TECH I have a fitness ring to sell you. I want to have an honest conversation about tracking health metrics and specifically sleep tracking. By and large, it is a good idea to have fair visibility on the trends—heart rate, activity routine and so on. But this is one of those things that very easily spills over into the realm of overdone. Not to be taken lightly, because it has an impact. I’ll take you back to a 2014 study, done much before health tracking tech became cool.

Researchers Christina Draganich and Kristi Erdal of the Department of Psychology at the Colorado College noted a very simple thing — Placebo Sleep Affects Cognitive Functioning. I understand Draganich and Erdal saw the future before many others could, and this is certainly not something smart ring and smart band companies would like you to understand.