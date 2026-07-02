Wired Wisdom: Xiaomi’s Nurburgring record, Apple hikes prices & Urbn’s impressive charging hub

Opening thoughts. The iconic Nürburgring racetrack is where motoring worlds blend. Located in the Eifel mountains in Germany, it is the longest, most demanding, and most famous permanent racing complex in the world. Also called the ‘Green hell’ because it is lined by dense forests. An automotive playground for car enthusiasts, supercar and sports car owners and there are weekends when all that transcends into the background because this historic racing venue must host a serious race. It is also the ultimate testing ground for global car makers. A few days ago, a Xiaomi YU7 GT went around. YU7-GT-autonomous-track-record

The time of the YU7 GT, 10 minutes and 29.483 seconds. Not a big deal, you may say? Well, the official road-legal production car lap record stands at 6:29.090 and a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT did the same lap in 6:55.533. The big deal is this—there was no human driver at the wheel. The YU7 GT, which Xiaomi had configured with the Track Package, became the first car to set an official driverless lap record at the Nürburgring racetrack. The whole lap, of this very tough track, on autopilot. This lays down the marker for automakers.

For a specs perspective, the YU7 GT electric SUV (its no lightweight stripped down trim either, this is massive) features Xiaomi’s proprietary “Super Motor V8s EVO” setup, generating a massive 1,003 horsepower (738 kW) and the company says this can rocket from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.92 seconds. There is a advanced 897-volt silicon carbide high-voltage platform paired with a 101.7 kWh ternary lithium battery pack, with a specialised cooling architecture to protect the cells from overheating under intense acceleration and extreme lateral G-forces.

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EDITOR’S MARGIN A MATTER OF PRICE HIKES Part reason is the avoidable West Asia conflict. Part of the reason is the equally avoidable AI hype. Phones, PCs, storage devices, and everything else is becoming more expensive. That is because key components including memory and storage now cost a lot more, and are in short supply. Some announced understandable price hikes in recent weeks—Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing, Dell, Lenovo—pretty much everyone. Some announced, some directly reflecting on the shop floor.

Or in Sony’s case, months of what seems to be artificial shortage of the PlayStation 5 console because retailers seem to be expecting a further hike and likely holding stock for that moment.

Anyway, the reason to talk about this is Apple announcing price corrections across the Mac, iPad and Home line-ups. iPhones, not just yet. And this is where I expect other tech companies to go ahead with another round of pricing corrections, gaining some sort of umbrage from Apple finally pulling the trigger. The iPad, the 11th generation, is now ₹15,000 more expensive—and that’s a significant change for an entry-point product (this is now around ₹49,900 instead of ₹34,900). The base variant MacBook Neo will now set you back by ₹79,900 instead of ₹69,900. The iPad Pro sees as much as a ₹40,000 price jump while the MacBook Pro 16-inch will be dearer by as much as ₹1,00,000 and the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra chip will now be ₹1,70,000 more expensive.

The big question is—what happens to the iPhone pricing? And that’s going to dictate the broader smartphone space, make no mistake. Research from Smart Analytics Global (SAG) suggests that Apple will still clock the forecasted 250 million iPhone shipments worldwide in 2026, with the caveat being Apple could maintain the launch pricing of the iPhone 17 lineup, while selectively increasing prices for the higher-end iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September 2026.

Tiered pricing is being talked about. “Price adjustments are likely to focus on the iPhone 18 Pro family and vary by memory configuration. We expect the 256GB models to see only modest increases, while 512GB and 1TB variants could increase by approximately US$100–200. The new 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to command an even larger premium of around US$200–300. Apple is likely to maintain competitive pricing for the iPhone 17 family and other legacy models to support shipment volume,” they say.

SAG expects iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone to account for approximately 21% of total iPhone shipments in 2026.

India has felt a slightly more powerful punch in terms of the price hike. While global prices rose around 15-20% due to the aforementioned component shortages, the recalibrate pricing in India sits in the 20-58% range. Some of it also has to do with currency exchange rates and factoring in import duties. I do not believe Apple considers pricing at $1= ₹100 anymore.

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