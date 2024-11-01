Muhurat Trading 2024: Date, time, everything else to know about it

Muhurat trading, the special one-hour session held at an auspicious time on Laxmi Puja during Diwali is scheduled for today evening, according to India's two prime stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A stock trader prays in front of his trading terminal before Muhurat Trading - a special trading session on the occasion of Diwali.(AFP)

What is the entire schedule of the Diwali Muhurat trading today?

The Muhurat Trading window is scheduled between 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The pre-open session is from 5:45 pm to 6 pm.

The time for trade modifications will end by 7:10 pm.

All intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session's close.

The regular trading session will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali today and only the one-hour-long Muhurat trading session will be held in the evening.

What is the relevance of the Muhurat Trading session?

Many stockbrokers in India see Diwali as the beginning of the financial year and investors purchase stocks during this period as they believe it brings prosperity.

Historically, the BSE Sensex ended higher in 13 of the last 17 Muhurat trading sessions, according to a Mint report.

BSE Sensex surged the most at 5.86% higher in the 2008 Muhurat Trading according to the report, which added that the market experienced significant volatility during this time period.

The Muhurat trading session consists of all the market segments including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options (F&O), securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and so on, all within that slot of one hour.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has also announced Muhurat trading on the same day and time with a client code modification session from 6 pm to 7:15 pm.

