‘No greater 'G' than Mata ji, Pita ji’: Mukesh Ambani's wise words for students

Reliance Industries chairman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani had 'G/ji' words of wisdom last week for students graduating from Gandhinagar's Pandit Deendayal Energy University. In a video clip that emerged on social media today Ambani reminded them of the support provided by 'mata ji and pita ji' who, he declared, were most 'dependable (of) pillars'.

Ambani was speaking on the advancement of 4G and 5G networks in the country and said, "Let me tell you something in your own lingo - the language of the youth. Nowadays, every youngster is excited about 4G and now 5G. But there is no 'G' in this world greater than mata ji and pita ji. They were, are, and will always remain your most dependable pillars of strength."

"Today... the arc lights are on you. But standing in the wings are your parents and elders... They have waited eagerly to see you walk up to the stage and receive your graduation certificate. It has been their lifelong dream. Don't ever forget the struggles they underwent and the sacrifices they made to bring you here," the Reliance chairman said.

"Their contribution to your success is immeasurable."

The video was shared by many, including Indian businessman Harsh Goenka, who tweeted: “What is more dependable than 4G and 5G? So well said by Mukesh Ambani."

What is more dependable than 4G and 5G ? So well said by #MukeshAmbani pic.twitter.com/eGMB15Znro — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 3, 2022

Ambani congratulated the students and said he was confident their 'bright young minds' will help the country grow from a $3 trillion economy to a $40 trillion economy by 2047.

According to a list released earlier this week, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valuable listed company in India followed by Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is valued at ₹17.25 lakh crore, almost 6 lakh crore more than TCS, according to the second edition of '2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Top 10' list.