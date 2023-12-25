Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-Disney Star deal explained: 10 points on mega-merger

Taking one step forward towards the biggest entertainment merger in India, Reliance and Disney Star have signed a non-binding agreement in London last week. The mega-merger between Reliance and Disney, as per this agreement, will be finalised in February 2024. Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd. (File Photo)

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance continues to push for the merger to be finalised in January itself, but there are still many details to iron out. The non-binding agreement was singed after months of negotiating between Ambani's close aid Manoj Modi and Disney's Kevin Mayer, a former executive brought to the company this year, reported The Economic Times.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It is expected that the Reliance-Disney merger could change the viewing experience in India altogether, especially when it come's to the country's most watches sport - cricket.

Reliance-Disney Star deal: 10 things to know about the merger