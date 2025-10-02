Mumbai can stay open 24X7, but there are exceptions that can affect nightlife

Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra, can now stay open for business all night but there are exceptions that can affect nightlife. The Colaba Causeway in Mumbai. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Government of Maharashtra — specifically its Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department — has issued a circular that allows theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes, restaurants, shops, malls and service businesses to operate round the clock, subject to compliance with labour laws.

This builds on the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, which had already provided that, “subject to the said notification, other shops and establishments can remain open 24X7…provided every worker shall be allowed a weekly holiday of at least 24 consecutive hours of rest”.

The government’s recent circular clarifies that local authorities and police must no longer impede that potential.

What still remains restricted The only clear exception to 24X7 operations relates to liquor-serving or liquor-selling establishments. Permits rooms, beer bars, wine shops, hookah parlours, discotheques and similar outlets remain subject to time-bound licensing and cannot operate round-the-clock. ￼

Thus, while your neighbourhood grocery store, clothing retailer, or pharmacy can stay open all night, your local wine shop or bar cannot.

Worker protection and conditions A central pillar of the policy is a mandatory weekly off — every employee must receive a continuous 24-hour break at least once a week, even if the business is open all the time. ￼ The Shops Act also sets out rules on working hours, rest intervals, overtime, and protections for female workers (especially in night shifts), which apply equally to businesses that choose to stay open. ￼

Businesses already operating in shifts, or with late hours, will need to ensure full compliance with all statutory conditions and may need to restructure staffing or shift schedules to uphold workers’ rights.

Recent legal reinforcement & clarity The Bombay High Court recently reaffirmed that there is no embargo on convenience stores or retail shops operating past 10 p.m. or even 24×7, holding that police cannot impose arbitrary curfews where they are not prescribed by law. ￼ This judicial backing strengthens the government’s new directive, ensuring that non-liquor businesses will not be unduly forced to shut by local authorities.

What it means in practice For consumers, this shift means you can shop, dine, catch a movie or access services anytime — midnight or early morning — in much of Maharashtra. For business owners, it opens fresh opportunities for revenue and expansion.

However, those who run businesses in the liquor trade must continue to adhere to existing timing restrictions.