close_game
close_game
News / Business / Mundra is India's first port to handle cargo volumes of 16 MMT in a month

Mundra is India's first port to handle cargo volumes of 16 MMT in a month

ANI |
Nov 06, 2023 04:16 PM IST

Mundra witnessed double-digit growth on a YoY basis for containers and liquids and gas, the press release said.

Adani Group's flagship Mundra Port has set another record by handling 16.1 million tonnes of cargo in October, the highest-ever volume by any port in India, the conglomerate said in a release.

Mundra port in Gujarat(Mint File)
Mundra port in Gujarat(Mint File)

It is the largest port in the country with 102 MMT of cargo handled so far this year with a good 9 per cent year-on-year growth. The port crossed the 100 MMT mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Mundra witnessed double-digit growth on a YoY basis for containers and liquids and gas, the press release issued Sunday said.

READ | Adani's Mundra Port celebrates 25 years of operations

Further, it achieved another milestone of handling 4.2 million twenty-foot equivalents (TEUs) of containers in just 203 days, a feat achieved in 225 days in the previous financial year.

It added new cargo types such as Hydrolysis Pi Gas (HPG) to its portfolio. So far in 2023, it docked over 2,480 ships and serviced over 11,500 rakes.

Due to its strategic location, Mundra offers some of the best facilities. Given its capability to maintain deep draft, it is well-equipped to handle large vessels.

READ | At Mundra, DRI seizes antiques, paintings worth 26.8 cr from UAE container

In July'23, it berthed one of the largest ships ever - MV MSC Hamburg, 399 m long and 54 m wide, with a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEUs and a current reported draught of 12 m.

In 2021, it berthed the 13,892 TEU APL Raffles, the largest container vessel to call at any Indian port. The Singapore-registered vessel is 397.88 m long and 51 m broad.

Mudra Port enjoys strong connectivity with the hinterland, particularly to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

Given the cargo volume growth rate, Mundra Port is targeting 200 MMT in FY25.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out