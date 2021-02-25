'Nearing century mark': Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt over fuel price hike

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday criticised the BJP-led government regarding rising prices of fuel as well as domestic liquified petroleum gas needed for cooking.

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and using cricketing terms targeted the government over the price rise of essential items like LPG cylinders, diesel and petrol. Gandhi said, “In the last three months, the prices of gas cylinders have increased over ₹200. Petrol and diesel prices are on their way to the century mark.”

Gandhi further added that the Prime Minister has chosen to bat for the corporates rather than the common man. She said, “While the Modi-led government continues to bat for the corporates, it is the common man who faces the challenge of rising prices.”

The rise in prices of fuels has led to widespread criticism of the government from the opposition parties. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday had asked the Prime Minister to stop making a profit off "people's misery and suffering" and demanded a rollback in prices.

Gandhi in her letter said, “I urge you to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit to our middle and salaried class, our farmers and poor and our fellow citizens. It is they who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions and job losses, high prices and erosion of income.”

Congress legislators across the country have been protesting against the rise in fuel prices. Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a walkout from the legislative assembly on Thursday. Earlier, lawmakers of the state also reached the legislative assembly on bicycles to protest against the rising prices.

There has been no hike in fuel prices on Thursday as rates of petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remain ₹90.93 per litre and ₹81.32 per litre respectively. Earlier this week, fuel prices soared past ₹100 in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Meghalaya earlier this month decided to revise the tax rates for petrol and diesel to decrease the burden on the common man.