Netflix releases ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ episode on Ramalinga Raju after 5 years

Netflix Inc. has dropped the final episode of ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ on Satyam scam accused Ramalinga Raju after a five-year legal battle. Ramalinga Raju. (Mint)

“After transforming information technology with Satyam Computer Services, Ramalinga Raju forges bank accounts to stay competitive,” writes Netflix India in its summary of the episode titled ‘Riding the Tiger’, which was originally set to premier in September 2020.

Netflix vs Ramalinga Raju: The legal battle On 4 September 2020, just days before airing of the episode, the Hyderabad City Civil Court granted an interim injunction restraining Netflix India from airing the episode on Raju. The streaming platform challenged the order in higher courts but refrained from releasing the episode due to ongoing litigation.

Raju had argued that the documentary contained “half-truths” that would tarnish his reputation and unlawfully invade his privacy. He claimed that airing the episode could prejudice the ongoing legal appeals against his conviction in the Satyam scam.

Netflix said the documetary is just a depiction of publicly available records and nowhere does it focus on his personal life. The idea was to make people aware about one of the largest corporate frauds in India Inc.'s history. With the release of the episode, the civil dispute between Raju and Netflix has effectively concluded in favour of the streaming platform. However, it wasn't immediately clear whether the courts have vacated the injunction.

The case showcases an intersection between Rights to Freedom of Speech and Right to Privacy. It highlights the balance that is required to protect the rights of a person and also safeguard broader public interest.