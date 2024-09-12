New iPhone 16 buyers' guide: What to look for, how to pre-order the Apple iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, prices

The new Apple iPhone 16 series including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for pre-order tomorrow on Friday, September 13, 2024. The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters. (AP)

The lineup was launched at the Apple Glowtime event on September 9, 2024 at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino Park, California.

When will the iPhone 16 series be available for pre-order?

The new iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order from 5:30 pm on September 13, 2024, as mentioned before.

Pre-orders will open for more than 50 other countries and regions including the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, France, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, and Türkiye on the same day.

Where to pre-order the iPhone 16 series in India?

The iPhone 16 series can be pre-ordered online or even offline from the main Apple Stores like Apple BKC and Apple Saket, as well as through authorised Apple retailers.

What are the prices for the new Apple iPhone 16 series?

The prices for the various versions of the new iPhone 16 are as follows:

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 16 ₹ 79,900 ₹ 89,900 ₹ 1,09,900 — iPhone 16 Plus ₹ 89,900 ₹ 99,900 ₹ 1,11,900 — iPhone 16 Pro ₹ 1,19,900 ₹ 1,29,900 ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 1,69,900 iPhone 16 Pro Max — ₹ 1,44,900 ₹ 1,64,900 ₹ 1,84,900

What are the colour choices available for the iPhone 16 series?

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in five colours including ultramarine, teal, pink, white and black.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come in four colours including desert titanium, natural titanium, black titanium, and white titanium.

