Nikhil Kamath announces 2nd cohort of WTFund to support 22 young AI entrepreneurs
WTFund, a Nikhil Kamath-led initiative for Indian entrepreneurs under the age of 25, has unveiled its second cohort of 22 first-time founders.
Under WTFund, the founders will now receive up to ₹20 lakh in grant funding, along with mentorship and strategic partnerships, to help their startups scale impact.
In a statement, Nikhil Kamath said, “Entrepreneurs can build at any age, but there’s something about being young—the audacity, the relentless energy, the willingness to take risks before the world tells you otherwise. WTFund exists to fuel that spirit."
The Zerodha co-founder added, “More than just capital, founders need a launchpad—access to mentorship, networks, and the freedom to execute big ideas. With Cohort 2, we’re backing founders who aren’t just dreaming of change but are actually building it. The future belongs to those who take the leap, and we’re here to make sure they don’t have to do it alone."
Who are the 22 founders selected for second cohort of WTFund?
The second cohort of WTFund brings together many as 22 entrepreneurs from nine startups solutions across categories such as Tech/SaaS, D2C, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and CleanTech.
|Startup
|Founders
|Description
|Nasadya (H2ive)
|Chaitanya Gulati, Subhechchha Paul, and Suhani Mohan
|Nasadya develops advanced solid-state hydrogen storage solutions for safer, more affordable, and more efficient industrial energy use.
|InnerGize
|Shalmali Kadu, Sidharth Bhargava, and Mitansh
|InnerGize offers a wearable device that reduces chronic stress and anxiety using non-invasive technology.
|Armatrix
|Vishrant Dave, Prateesh Awasthi, and Ayush Ranjan
|Armatrix develops industrial robotics, including flexible robotic arms for hazardous environments.
|Drnk
|Raj Thakkar and Aryan Gandhi
|Drnk provides affordable specialty beverages with a strong community-driven brand experience.
|Neoperk
|Satyendra Gupta
|Neoperk is an AI-powered soil testing solution that improves agricultural productivity and sustainability.
|ReferRush
|Vikram Pai and Rohan Verma
|ReferRush is a multi-channel referral program platform for eCommerce brands.
|Modus AI
|Sunit Gautam and Somesh Lund
|Modus AI is an AI-driven fraud detection system for financial institutions.
|Bytes
|Aayush Kumar and Prakhar
|Bytes offers an AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for two-wheelers.
|Ai.gnosis
|Raksheet Jain and Divyansh Mangal
|Ai.gnosis is an AI-based developmental screening tool for early autism detection.