Nikhil Kamath announces 2nd cohort of WTFund to support 22 young AI entrepreneurs

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 14, 2025 10:21 PM IST

The founders will now receive up to ₹20 lakh in grant funding, along with mentorship and strategic partnerships, to help their startups scale their impact.

WTFund, a Nikhil Kamath-led initiative for Indian entrepreneurs under the age of 25, has unveiled its second cohort of 22 first-time founders.

Nikhil Kamath (extreme right) with founders of the 9 selected startups

Under WTFund, the founders will now receive up to 20 lakh in grant funding, along with mentorship and strategic partnerships, to help their startups scale impact.

In a statement, Nikhil Kamath said, “Entrepreneurs can build at any age, but there’s something about being young—the audacity, the relentless energy, the willingness to take risks before the world tells you otherwise. WTFund exists to fuel that spirit."

The Zerodha co-founder added, “More than just capital, founders need a launchpad—access to mentorship, networks, and the freedom to execute big ideas. With Cohort 2, we’re backing founders who aren’t just dreaming of change but are actually building it. The future belongs to those who take the leap, and we’re here to make sure they don’t have to do it alone."

Who are the 22 founders selected for second cohort of WTFund?

The second cohort of WTFund brings together many as 22 entrepreneurs from nine startups solutions across categories such as Tech/SaaS, D2C, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and CleanTech.

StartupFoundersDescription
Nasadya (H2ive)Chaitanya Gulati, Subhechchha Paul, and Suhani MohanNasadya develops advanced solid-state hydrogen storage solutions for safer, more affordable, and more efficient industrial energy use.
InnerGizeShalmali Kadu, Sidharth Bhargava, and MitanshInnerGize offers a wearable device that reduces chronic stress and anxiety using non-invasive technology.
ArmatrixVishrant Dave, Prateesh Awasthi, and Ayush RanjanArmatrix develops industrial robotics, including flexible robotic arms for hazardous environments.
DrnkRaj Thakkar and Aryan GandhiDrnk provides affordable specialty beverages with a strong community-driven brand experience.
NeoperkSatyendra GuptaNeoperk is an AI-powered soil testing solution that improves agricultural productivity and sustainability.
ReferRushVikram Pai and Rohan VermaReferRush is a multi-channel referral program platform for eCommerce brands.
Modus AISunit Gautam and Somesh LundModus AI is an AI-driven fraud detection system for financial institutions.
BytesAayush Kumar and PrakharBytes offers an AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for two-wheelers.
Ai.gnosisRaksheet Jain and Divyansh MangalAi.gnosis is an AI-based developmental screening tool for early autism detection.

