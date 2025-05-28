Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nikhil Kamath announces 3rd cohort of WTFund to support young entrepreneurs

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2025 04:20 PM IST

After 2 successful cohorts earlier and over 5,000 applications received so far, WTFund continues to fuel early-stage startups

WTFund, India’s leading platform for entrepreneurs under 25, has opened applications for its third cohort–C1/25 inviting young, ambitious founders to apply for its grant and mentorship program.

Selected startups from the cohort will get hands-on support, practical mentorship, and direct access to industry leaders and domain experts(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Selected startups from the cohort will get hands-on support, practical mentorship, and direct access to industry leaders and domain experts(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Following the success of its first two cohorts, WTFund continues to champion early-stage startups by offering INR 20 lakh in non-dilutive grants per selected startup. It also provides access to mentorship, strategic guidance, and an exposure to the industry leaders, operators, and investors.

What is WTFund?

WTFund is a sector-agnostic initiative founded by entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath. The platform aims to democratize access to capital for India’s next generation of founders. 

Focused exclusively on entrepreneurs aged under 25, WTFund offers non-dilutive grants, deep mentorship, and strategic support to help young innovators build the next generation of companies.

How does WTFund provide comprehensive support for young builders?

WTFund’s highly selective program offers early capital along with insights and hands-on experience, making way for young founders to grow without the pressure of giving up equity too soon. 

Selected startups from the cohort will get hands-on support, practical mentorship, and direct access to industry leaders and domain experts which early-stage founders usually don't have easy access to. 

What makes WTFund stand out?

What sets WTFund apart is that all of this is offered with no strings attached. 

Whether building in health tech, clean energy, agri innovation, AI, or consumer tech, WTFund offers holistic support across the entire journey. It ranges from ideation to execution, crafting go-to-market strategies, and even preparing to raise capital from investors. 

In less than two years, WTFund has received over 5,000 applications and disbursed non-dilutive capital to high-potential startups across more than 50 cities. The fund has enabled founders from all backgrounds to build scalable solutions in sectors including SaaS, D2C, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and CleanTech.

Apply Now: Applications for the C1/25 cohort will close on May 31, 2025.Interested startups can apply at: https://www.allthingswtf.com/wtfund 

 

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Nikhil Kamath announces 3rd cohort of WTFund to support young entrepreneurs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On