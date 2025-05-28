Nikhil Kamath announces 3rd cohort of WTFund to support young entrepreneurs

WTFund, India’s leading platform for entrepreneurs under 25, has opened applications for its third cohort–C1/25 inviting young, ambitious founders to apply for its grant and mentorship program. Selected startups from the cohort will get hands-on support, practical mentorship, and direct access to industry leaders and domain experts(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Following the success of its first two cohorts, WTFund continues to champion early-stage startups by offering INR 20 lakh in non-dilutive grants per selected startup. It also provides access to mentorship, strategic guidance, and an exposure to the industry leaders, operators, and investors.

What is WTFund?

WTFund is a sector-agnostic initiative founded by entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath. The platform aims to democratize access to capital for India’s next generation of founders.

Focused exclusively on entrepreneurs aged under 25, WTFund offers non-dilutive grants, deep mentorship, and strategic support to help young innovators build the next generation of companies.

How does WTFund provide comprehensive support for young builders?

WTFund’s highly selective program offers early capital along with insights and hands-on experience, making way for young founders to grow without the pressure of giving up equity too soon.

Selected startups from the cohort will get hands-on support, practical mentorship, and direct access to industry leaders and domain experts which early-stage founders usually don't have easy access to.

What makes WTFund stand out?

What sets WTFund apart is that all of this is offered with no strings attached.

Whether building in health tech, clean energy, agri innovation, AI, or consumer tech, WTFund offers holistic support across the entire journey. It ranges from ideation to execution, crafting go-to-market strategies, and even preparing to raise capital from investors.

In less than two years, WTFund has received over 5,000 applications and disbursed non-dilutive capital to high-potential startups across more than 50 cities. The fund has enabled founders from all backgrounds to build scalable solutions in sectors including SaaS, D2C, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and CleanTech.

Apply Now: Applications for the C1/25 cohort will close on May 31, 2025.Interested startups can apply at: https://www.allthingswtf.com/wtfund