Nikhil Kamath's tip for Indian entrepreneurs: ‘Take brands global, future is…’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath gave a piece of advice for fellow entrepreneurs in India: don't open franchises of global brands in India but try to take Indian brands to the world. Nikhil Kamath asserted that the Indian story- our history, royalty and craftsmanship- is already resonating globally. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared some advice for Indian entrepreneurs.

He said, "To all my entrepreneur buddies, the future may be to take Indian brands global, not franchise global brands in India. The Indian narrative is getting cool globally, we have mystique, royalty, history, artisan, handmade, exotic, and so much more to sell."

Nikhil Kamath on potential of Indian brands

Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the potential for these brands to be marketed abroad with Indian artisans who put so much time and effort into each product.

Nikhil Kamath on how world is perceiving Indian brands

Pointing out to the shift in naming local-manufactured garments from generic Western names, he said, “What was yesterday a garment manufactured in India called John, Peter and Louis something and marketed by western models, could be tom Subko, Hatti Kaapi, 11.11 etc sold in New York with the faces of Indian artisans who spent hours on each product individually.”

Earlier as well, Nikhil Kamath had talks about the significant transformation in India's entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem over the past decade.