'No BharatPe without me': Ashneer Grover's jibe after senior executives resign

Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:47 PM IST

Grover tweeted, “Good people don’t work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow ! There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover.”

Ashneer Grover was co-founder of BharatPe.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and Shark Tank fame, on Tuesday said there is no BharatPe without him, in a jibe, after three senior executives quit the FinTech giant.

Grover, who resigned as the managing director and director of BharatPe earlier this year, tweeted, “Good people don’t work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow ! There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover.”

He was responding to an article by Hindustan Times sister publication Mint, which reported that three senior executives, namely, Vijay Aggarwal, chief technology officer; Nehul Malhotra, head, PostPe; and Rajat Jain, chief product officer for lending and consumer products, have resigned from BharatPe.

The report stated that Aggarwal is quitting the company to start his own venture while Jain and Malhotra are also resigning as they plan to set off on their own entrepreneurial journey.

BharatPe going through rough patch

This year has not gone well for the company. Since the start of 2022, BharatPe has been entangled in controversies. Earlier in the year, Grover was sacked over allegations of financial anomalies.

In June, the company’s chief revenue officer Nishit Sharma resigned. BharatPe’s founding member, Satyam Nathani, also resigned in the same month to engage in his entrepreneurial aspirations.

Then Bhavik Koladiya, one who ran the tech and product of the FinTech giant, quit the post. Koladiya was just a high-school graduate and was handling BharatPe’s tech from the start.

In the subsequent months, the company was rocked by several other resignations at various levels.

Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani started BharatPe in July 2017 and incorporated it in March 2018 as co-founders with each owning 50% stake. A few months later, Grover joined as the third co-founder.

