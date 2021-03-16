Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs
indiFinnish telecoms group Nokia said on Tuesday it plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs within the next two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities.
It said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns
Nationwide bank strike on for day 2, opposition seeks Sitharaman’s statement
DBS bank raises $1.6 billion from products targeting sustainable investing
Situating India’s manufacturing challenge in the short-term and long-term
Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs
- Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
- Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
