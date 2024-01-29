Not Elon Musk, world's richest man now is…

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury brand LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, surpassed Tesla boss Elon Musk to become the world's richest person, as per Forbes real-time billionaires list. Bernard Arnault has a net worth of $207.6 billion currently. This is higher than Elon Musk's $204.7 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world's third richest person with a net worth of $181.3 billion, the list showed. Bernard Arnault, billionaire and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, during an earnings news conference.(Bloomberg)

The fight for the number one spot between Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk has been going on for over two years. In 2022, Bernard Arnault gained the top spot after the tech stocks witnessed a sell-off amid weak global macroeconomic indicators. But there is a recent surge witnessed in Bernard Arnault's net worth as on January 26 alone, it rose by $23.6 billion which can be attributed to the company's healthy quarterly results. Louis Vuitton posted a 10 per cent rise in its quarterly sales. The company's stocks also rose after the results were announced on January 25.

Elon Musk's net worth fell by $18 billion.

Meanwhile, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is at the 11th spot as he continues to be the richest Indian on the list with a net worth of $104.4 billion.

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, ranked 16th on the list with a net worth of $75.7 billion while Shiv Nadar, ranked 42nd globally, was the third-richest Indian with a net worth of $34.8 billion.

Oracle Founder Larry Ellison, Meta Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet, Alphabet Co-founder Larry Page and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Bill Gates also featured in the list.