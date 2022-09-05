Now, check your bank balance using Aadhaar card. Here's a step-by-step guide

Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number which has become an important identification document, can also be used by citizens to check their bank balance. Using Aadhaar to check bank balance eliminates the need to physically visit a branch and is, therefore, particularly useful for senior citizens, people who don't use smartphones, and in cases when there is no internet connection.

Relationship between Aadhaar and bank account

The Aadhaar number is linked to a person's biometric data, such as fingerprint and iris scan images. Due to this relationship, you can check your bank account balance by simply using your Aadhaar number.

Steps to check balance using Aadhaar

(1.) From your registered mobile number, dial *99*99*1#.

(2.) Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

(3.) For verification, enter the number again.

(4.) You will now receive a flash message with your balance on the screen.

(5.) The message will be from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhaar cards.

