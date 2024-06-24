Nvidia's Jensen Huang praises Ilya Sutskever who left OpenAI: ‘Began AI revolution’
Nvidia's Jensen Huang praised Ilya name-dropped Sutskever and two other renowned computer scientists for their work.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appreciated OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever who left his company after a chaotic attempt to oust CEO Sam Altman. During the commencement speech at the California Institute of Technology, the Nvidia cofounder praised Ilya name-dropped Sutskever and two other renowned computer scientists for their work on a convolutional neural network (CNN) called AlexNet.
The technology relied heavily on Nvidia's graphics processing units or GPUs and recognised more than a million high-resolution images in 2012, as per the research paper on AlexNet. It was designed by Alex Krizhevksy, Geoffrey E. Hinton and Ilya Sutskever.
Jensen Huang said, "Geoff Hinton, Alex Krizhevsky, and Ilya Sutskever used Nvidia CUDA GPUs to train AlexNet and shocked the computer vision community by winning the 2012 ImageNet challenge. This was the big moment, the big bang of deep learning. A pivotal moment that marked the beginning of AI revolution.”
Following this, Ilya Sutskever started OpenAI with Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and a team of researchers but his tenure ended last in May this year, six months after he and the company's board members attempted to oust Sam Altman from the top post.
Currently, Illya Sutskever is starting a new artificial intelligence venture: Super Safeintelligence Inc. which is a research lab that has “one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence.”
