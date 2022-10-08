Home / Business / Odisha approves industrial projects worth nearly 2,000 crore, targets 5k jobs

Odisha approves industrial projects worth nearly 2,000 crore, targets 5k jobs

business
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:49 PM IST

The industrial projects cleared in the meeting hailed to sectors like power and renewable energy, chemicals, information technology, electronics system design and manufacturing, oil and gas, metal downstream, tourism, technical textiles and infrastructure, the Odisha government said in a statement.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(PTI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Odisha government's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority on Saturday approved ten industrial projects worth 1923.60 crore as part of its initiative to generate employment for over 5,170 people in the state.

The approval of big ticket projects took place during a meeting chaired by Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in state capital Bhubaneswar, the government said in a statement.

The industrial projects cleared in the meeting hailed to sectors like power and renewable energy, chemicals, information technology, electronics system design and manufacturing, oil and gas, metal downstream, tourism, technical textiles and infrastructure.

The Odisha government said four of the approved projects are being set up in Khordha while the remaining six will be set up in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar and Angul.

The single window clearance authority also approved the proposal of Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit of new technology eco-friendly Batteries Fuel Cell, Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC batteries), and power storage and solar batteries in the Angul Aluminium Park with a proposed investment of 481 Crores generating employment for over 1,150 people in the state.

The committee gave nod to several other projects like the one by Silox India Pvt Limited to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in Paradeep Industrial Area, Happiest Minds Technologies proposal for a software development centre in Bhubaneswar, MGM Resorts Pvt Ltd's 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency for a project in Puri among others, the government said in a statement.

The Odisha government said it is keen on ‘broad-basing’ the industrial outlook of the state along with bringing in investments in the employment intensive sectors. Stating that Odisha has remained a destination of choice for mineral and metallurgy sector, the government said the stable and progressive governance over the last two decades with factors like fast technology adoption and highly skilled workforce contributed to the development of Odisha as an industrial hub in eastern India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
odisha
odisha

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out