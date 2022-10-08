Odisha approves industrial projects worth nearly 2,000 crore, targets 5k jobs

The Odisha government's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority on Saturday approved ten industrial projects worth ₹1923.60 crore as part of its initiative to generate employment for over 5,170 people in the state.



The approval of big ticket projects took place during a meeting chaired by Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in state capital Bhubaneswar, the government said in a statement.

The industrial projects cleared in the meeting hailed to sectors like power and renewable energy, chemicals, information technology, electronics system design and manufacturing, oil and gas, metal downstream, tourism, technical textiles and infrastructure.

The Odisha government said four of the approved projects are being set up in Khordha while the remaining six will be set up in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar and Angul.

The single window clearance authority also approved the proposal of Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit of new technology eco-friendly Batteries Fuel Cell, Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC batteries), and power storage and solar batteries in the Angul Aluminium Park with a proposed investment of ₹481 Crores generating employment for over 1,150 people in the state.

The committee gave nod to several other projects like the one by Silox India Pvt Limited to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in Paradeep Industrial Area, Happiest Minds Technologies proposal for a software development centre in Bhubaneswar, MGM Resorts Pvt Ltd's 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency for a project in Puri among others, the government said in a statement.



The Odisha government said it is keen on ‘broad-basing’ the industrial outlook of the state along with bringing in investments in the employment intensive sectors. Stating that Odisha has remained a destination of choice for mineral and metallurgy sector, the government said the stable and progressive governance over the last two decades with factors like fast technology adoption and highly skilled workforce contributed to the development of Odisha as an industrial hub in eastern India.

