close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ola Electric files draft papers with SEBI to raise 5,500 crore via IPO

Ola Electric files draft papers with SEBI to raise 5,500 crore via IPO

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Ola Electric files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹5,500 crore via IPO

Ride-hailing giant Ola's electric vehicle arm, Ola Electric, has filed draft papers with India's market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) with a targeted fundraising of 5,500 crore.

Ola Electric
Ola Electric

The planned IPO will comprise an issue of fresh shares, while CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will sell up to 47.4 million shares, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The funds generated from the fresh issue will be allocated to various purposes, including capital expenditure for the Ola Gigafactory project by the subsidiary, OCT, debt repayment by subsidiary OET, investment in research and product development, expenses related to organic growth initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Ola Electric commands a significant presence in India's electric two-wheeler sector, boasting a 32 per cent market share and facing competition from industry players like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy, as per data from the Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles.

Despite its dominance, the battery scooter manufacturer has adjusted its sales targets for 2023-2025, reducing them by more than half and postponing its profit target by a year.

Ola Electric's IPO coincides with a surge in IPO activity in India, with a record 213 IPOs this year, including those from Tata Technologies and JSW Infrastructure, amid soaring benchmark indexes.

(Inputs from wires)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out