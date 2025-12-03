Ola Group is said to pause non-core foods business amid downturn at Ola Electric

Ola Group has paused operations of Ola Foods amid a financial quagmire at Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., so much so that the food-delivery option has disappeared from the ride-hailing app. The cloud kitchen business, operated through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is not accepting orders either.
“The operations are temporarily paused. The company is re-evaluating plans and working on the business plan,” Moneycontrol, which first reported on the matter, cited a source as saying. HT.com has reached out to Ola Group for a confirmation on the development, to no response as of publishing this story.
The move comes at a time when the billionaire Bhavish Aggarwal-led group of companies is re-evaluating its non-core businesses amid a downturn at listed entity Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.