Ola Group is said to pause non-core foods business amid downturn at Ola Electric

Ola Group has paused operations of Ola Foods amid a financial quagmire at Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., so much so that the food-delivery option has disappeared from the ride-hailing app. The cloud kitchen business, operated through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is not accepting orders either. Ola Group Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal. (PTI)

“The operations are temporarily paused. The company is re-evaluating plans and working on the business plan,” Moneycontrol, which first reported on the matter, cited a source as saying. HT.com has reached out to Ola Group for a confirmation on the development, to no response as of publishing this story.

The move comes at a time when the billionaire Bhavish Aggarwal-led group of companies is re-evaluating its non-core businesses amid a downturn at listed entity Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.