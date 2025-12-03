Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ola Group is said to pause non-core foods business amid downturn at Ola Electric

    The shuttering of Ola Foods comes at a time when Ola Group is re-evaluating its non-core businesses amid financial strain at listed entity Ola Electric.

    Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 3:15 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ola Group has paused operations of Ola Foods amid a financial quagmire at Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., so much so that the food-delivery option has disappeared from the ride-hailing app. The cloud kitchen business, operated through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is not accepting orders either.

    Ola Group Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal. (PTI)
    Ola Group Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal. (PTI)

    “The operations are temporarily paused. The company is re-evaluating plans and working on the business plan,” Moneycontrol, which first reported on the matter, cited a source as saying. HT.com has reached out to Ola Group for a confirmation on the development, to no response as of publishing this story.

    The move comes at a time when the billionaire Bhavish Aggarwal-led group of companies is re-evaluating its non-core businesses amid a downturn at listed entity Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Ola Group Is Said To Pause Non-core Foods Business Amid Downturn At Ola Electric
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes