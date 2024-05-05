 Ola's AI platform ‘Krutrim’ to compete with tech majors in building energy-efficient data centres - Hindustan Times
Ola's AI platform ‘Krutrim’ to compete with tech majors in building energy-efficient data centres

PTI |
May 05, 2024 01:37 AM IST

"Krutrim's overall ambition is to build a full stack AI platform, which allows developers to create applications easier…" founder Aggarwal said.

Ola's AI platform Krutrim will compete with global technology majors in building energy-efficient data centres and offer cloud services at the lowest price for the development of artificial intelligence, its founder Bhavish Aggarwal said.

The company claims that Krutrim currently understands and generates intelligent responses in over 10 Indian languages, which will be expanded to 22 official languages in the near future.(Ola)
While speaking at an event, Aggarwal announced an AI cloud platform - Krutrim Cloud - to enterprises, researchers, and developers at low cost with a focus on addressing the needs of Indian developers.

"We are building our own technology to do energy management to make the most efficient data centres in the world. I am willing to compete with Microsoft, Google or whoever to say, we will do better than them. The cloud cost we pay is the same as the amount paid by American developers. How is it justified? We will resolve that," Aggarwal said.

ALSO READ | Meet Krutrim, ‘India’s own AI' developed by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal-led venture

He alleged that big technology companies like Amazon, Google and Apple are having closed ecosystems and locking developer's work on their platform.

"Krutrim's overall ambition is to build a full stack AI platform, which allows developers to create applications easier, faster and cheaper," Aggarwal said.

He also said that no startup makes a profit due to high cloud service costs.

Ola claims that the Krutrim assistant app has been built on its own large language model and trained on over 2 trillion tokens with the largest representation of Indic data.

The company claims that Krutrim currently understands and generates intelligent responses in over 10 Indian languages, which will be expanded to 22 official languages in the near future.

Aggarwal said Krutrim is an Indian platform for developing global applications.

"We are going to make many more models which are useful in the Indian context. We are working on voice models, vision-based models etc," he added.

News / Business / Ola's AI platform 'Krutrim' to compete with tech majors in building energy-efficient data centres
