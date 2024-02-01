Home / Business / On budget day, prices of commercial LPG cylinder hiked. Check new rates here

On budget day, prices of commercial LPG cylinder hiked. Check new rates here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 01, 2024 08:47 AM IST

The domestic cylinder's rates, however, are unchanged.

Hours before Thursday's Union budget, oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of commercial LPG. Accordingly, the commercial LPG cylinder (19 kg) has become more expensive, while the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) remains unchanged.

The price hike comes on a day when the Union budget is scheduled to be delivered
The price hike comes on a day when the Union budget is scheduled to be delivered (Representative Image)

On January 1, the commercial cylinder became dearer by 1.50, while the domestic one's rates have been constant since August 2023. OMCs review the prices on the first of every month: these may be increased or decreased, or left untouched.

Commercial LPG cylinder price in four metros

In Delhi, it is now priced at 1769.50, up from 1755.50, while Mumbai-based customers must pay 1723.50, up from 1708.50. In Kolkata, meanwhile, it now comes for 1887, and 1937 in Chennai, as against the earlier prices of 1869 and 1924.50, respectively.

Domestic LPG cylinder price in four metros

As there is no change in rates, it continues to cost 929 in Kolkata, 918.50 in Chennai, 903 in Delhi, and 902.50 in Mumbai.

50 rate changes since January 2021

In the past three years, the commercial cylinder rates were changed nearly every month, while those for a domestic cylinder were increased or decreased only 17 times. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the cost of a 19 kg cylinder, on January 1, 2021, stood at 1349. Since then, there have been around 50 rate changes.

