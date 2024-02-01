On budget day, prices of commercial LPG cylinder hiked. Check new rates here

Hours before Thursday's Union budget, oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of commercial LPG. Accordingly, the commercial LPG cylinder (19 kg) has become more expensive, while the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) remains unchanged. The price hike comes on a day when the Union budget is scheduled to be delivered (Representative Image)

On January 1, the commercial cylinder became dearer by ₹1.50, while the domestic one's rates have been constant since August 2023. OMCs review the prices on the first of every month: these may be increased or decreased, or left untouched.

Commercial LPG cylinder price in four metros

In Delhi, it is now priced at ₹1769.50, up from ₹1755.50, while Mumbai-based customers must pay ₹1723.50, up from ₹1708.50. In Kolkata, meanwhile, it now comes for ₹1887, and ₹1937 in Chennai, as against the earlier prices of ₹1869 and ₹1924.50, respectively.

Domestic LPG cylinder price in four metros

As there is no change in rates, it continues to cost ₹929 in Kolkata, ₹918.50 in Chennai, ₹903 in Delhi, and ₹902.50 in Mumbai.

50 rate changes since January 2021

In the past three years, the commercial cylinder rates were changed nearly every month, while those for a domestic cylinder were increased or decreased only 17 times. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the cost of a 19 kg cylinder, on January 1, 2021, stood at ₹1349. Since then, there have been around 50 rate changes.

