OpenAI embeds ‘Chat’ feature into ChatGPT to make it a mini OS unto itself

OpenAI Inc. has embedded a new Chat feature in ChatGPT, transforming the AI chatbot into a mini operating system unto itself. OpenAI's new Chat feature pits ChatGPT against Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, which are building AI assistants into their other products like Search and Office, respectively. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The new chat feature allows users to run external apps and services inside ChatGPT. Think designing a poster in Canva or even making a purchase using OpenAI’s new Instant Checkout system—all within a single interface. Developers can build “mini apps” using OpenAI’s new Software Development Kit for ChatGPT. The chat maintains context and multi-step workflows for ideating a product, creating visuals, and writing copy—all within the app.

The move positions OpenAI against Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, which are building AI assistants into their other products like Search and Office. ChatGPT’s approach is different as it becomes the ecosystem itself.

A Chat feature within ChatGPT signals a shift in how AI tools can be used. Instead of hopping between different websites or applications, they will increasingly rely on AI as the interface itself. The update also deepens OpenAI’s strategic moat—ChatGPT is no longer an AI chatbot but an OS itself—which will play out when the company launches an AI device next year.

For OpenAI, the embedded Chat feature opens multiple new fronts:

Ecosystem play: By letting developers build apps on top of ChatGPT, OpenAI creates a new app marketplace, similar to what Apple did with iOS.

By letting developers build apps on top of ChatGPT, OpenAI creates a new app marketplace, similar to what Apple did with iOS. New monetisation channels: Tools like Instant Checkout point toward future e-commerce and transaction-based revenue.

Tools like Instant Checkout point toward future e-commerce and transaction-based revenue. User stickiness: As ChatGPT becomes more capable, users may spend more time within it, strengthening OpenAI’s position in the consumer and enterprise markets. However, the approach brings fresh challenges. Embedding third-party apps raises questions around data privacy, security permissions, and content moderation. It also risks ecosystem lock-in, as workflows increasingly depend on OpenAI’s platform.

Rivals such as Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic may respond by opening up their assistants to similar integrations, leading to another round of competition—this time over who owns the conversational interface layer.