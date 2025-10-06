OpenAI, Jony Ive battle critical problems that can delay AI device launch

An AI device that OpenAI is developing with star designer Jony Ive is faced with critical problems that may delay a launch planned for next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday. iPhone designer Jony Ive (left) and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman. (HT)

Despite having the hardware designed by Ive and his team, obstacles remain in the device’s software and the infrastructure to power it, people familiar with the plans told FT. These include deciding on the assistant’s “personality”, privacy issues and budgeting for the computing power needed to run OpenAI’s large language models on a consumer device.

“Compute is another huge factor for the delay,” FT quoted its sources as saying. “Amazon has the compute for an Alexa, so does Google, but OpenAI is struggling to get enough compute for ChatGPT, let alone an AI device—they need to fix that first.”

In May 2025, Sam Altman-led OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s start-up io for $6.5 billion to get the designing chops that gave the world the iMac, iPod and iPhone—products that made Apple Inc. the most valuable company in the world. Since then, Altman and Ive are rumoured to be working on a smartphone-sized device without a screen that can take audio and visual cues through a microphone and camera to complete tasks.

The device will be “always on”, rather than triggered by a word or prompt, FT reported. Its sensors would gather data throughout the day, which would help build its virtual assistant’s memory. Deciding on the device’s “voice” and its mannerisms were among the challenges, but such troubles are part of the product development process, a person close to OpenAI said.