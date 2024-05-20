 OpenAI to pull Scarlett Johansson soundalike Sky’s voice from ChatGPT - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
OpenAI to pull Scarlett Johansson soundalike Sky’s voice from ChatGPT

Bloomberg |
May 20, 2024 01:11 PM IST

OpenAI is working to pause the use of the Sky voice from an audible version of ChatGPT.

OpenAI is working to pause the use of the Sky voice from an audible version of ChatGPT after users said that it sounded too much like actress Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.(Reuters)
Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.(Reuters)

The company said that the voice, one of five available on ChatGPT, was from an actress and was not chosen to be an “imitation” of Johansson, according to a blog post. Johansson played a fictional virtual assistant in the film Her, about a man who falls in love with an AI system.

The voices are part of OpenAI’s updated GPT-4o, which debuted earlier this month and can reply to verbal questions from users with an audio response.

OpenAI to pull Scarlett Johansson soundalike Sky's voice from ChatGPT

Monday, May 20, 2024
