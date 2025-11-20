Oracle Was an AI Darling on Wall Street. Then Reality Set In.

Oracle has never given up gains this big, this fast. A Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, a collaboration of Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank.

Investors nervous about the scale of capital that technology companies are plowing into artificial-intelligence infrastructure rattled stocks this week. Oracle has been one of the companies hardest hit.

Shares in the software company popped more than 30% in September when the company disclosed a $317 billion revenue backlog. The Wall Street Journal later reported that most of it came from a deal with OpenAI. Since then, Oracle has lost all of that ground and then some.

In nearly four decades as a publicly traded company, Oracle has posted one-day gains of 30% or more three other times. It has never faded back to its pre-pop close until now, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

And that is just its stock. The company needs to borrow billions of dollars to pay to build the infrastructure it needs to serve OpenAI and other AI customers, recently selling around $18 billion in new investment-grade bonds.

After the new issuance, Oracle’s outstanding debt load surpassed $100 billion, making it the most indebted big tech company with an investment-grade rating. It is burning cash and will still need to borrow billions more to meet its dividend and capital-spending commitments.

Oracle declined to comment.

Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have edged closer to reclassifying the company’s bonds as junk debt.

Oracle is also projected to run up a big tab with its future data-center landlords. One of them borrowed $38 billion recently to build two data-center campuses where Oracle will be the tenant.