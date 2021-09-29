Over 22,000 compliances reduced, says government

The Narendra Modi government is transforming regulatory regime from “not able to understand complexities” to “it’s so simple to start a business” commerce and industry minister said as the government has reduced over 22,000 compliances, decriminalised 103 offences and 327 archaic laws abolished.

A big exercise is being carried out by the Union and state government to reduce compliance burden and the aim of this exercise is to simplify, decriminalise and remove redundant laws, Goyal said on Tuesday at a workshop organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

“India, under PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has come a long way from red-tapism to laying the red carpet for businesses,” he said, adding that numerous regulatory compliances had only created confusion and hesitancy among investors.

Speaking at the workshop DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said Union and state governments have so far reduced more than 22,000 compliances under the initiative of ease of compliance and about 13,000 regulatory processes have been simplified with over 1,200 processes have been digitized. In last three years the government decriminalised 103 offences and 327 redundant laws were removed.

Goyal said the soft launch of the National Single Window System (NSWS) is an outstanding example of government’s commitment to simply regulatory processes. He launched the national single-window system portal last week to help domestic and global investors in getting regulatory approvals online, which currently hosts 18 central departments and nine states. The portal will add another 14 central government departments and five states by the end of this calendar year.

The portal will provide investors services such as know-your-approval (KYA), common registration, state registration, document repository, and e-communication.

Goyal said the single-window system will usher in freedom from running to government offices for approvals and registrations and provide ease of doing business. It will provide strength to schemes such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Startup India’, and Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, he said.

Speaking about the workshop, Goyal said, it will promote peer learning among ministries and states to facilitate swift adoption of best practices for improved service delivery to citizens and businesses. The workshop was held under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of progressive India.

