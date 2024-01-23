close_game
Oxford University ends TCS contract citing glitches, in less than a year after signing deal

Oxford University ends TCS contract citing glitches, in less than a year after signing deal

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Every year, thousands of students appear for Oxford's test in a bid to get into the prestigious UK-based university.

Oxford, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities of the world, has ended its contract with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), that was its admission test provider. The university has cited technical problems following feedback from the candidates, test centres and parents, Mint reported. 

The university told the website that TCS will not be involved with Oxford, this a year after the duo had signed a partnership deal. Oxford had roped in TCS, replacing the Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT) in providing technical services for the admission tests to the university.

Located in Oxford, England, Oxford is one of the oldest universities in the world and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. It is known for its strong emphasis on research, innovation, and interdisciplinary studies.(Unsplash)
Located in Oxford, England, Oxford is one of the oldest universities in the world and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. It is known for its strong emphasis on research, innovation, and interdisciplinary studies.(Unsplash)

In an email response to HT's sister website, Oxford administration said that some candidates experienced technical problems during the delivery of this year's online admission tests. "TCS will not be involved in the delivery of Oxford admissions tests going forward," the university stated.

“This decision has been made following careful consideration of the issues, as well as feedback from candidates, teachers and test centres," the Oxford administration added in its response. 

Every year, thousands of students appear for Oxford's test in a bid to get into the prestigious institution. Prominent Indians who studied from this university include Indira Gandhi, Amitav Ghosh, Dr Manmohan Singh, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Vikram Seth among others.

With more than 30 colleges under it, Oxford said the details of the new arrangement for the tests will be communicated at the start of the next admissions round.

