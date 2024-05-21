 Pakistan GDP grows 2.09% in Q3, supported by agriculture - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan GDP grows 2.09% in Q3, supported by agriculture

Reuters |
May 21, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Last week in its half yearly report, Pakistan's central bank projected real GDP growth of 2-3% for the fiscal year 2024.

Pakistan's economy grew 2.09% in the third quarter of the financial year 2023-2024, supported by higher growth in agriculture, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A farmer plants saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A farmer plants saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)

The estimated provisional growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year ending June 2024 is 2.38%, the bureau said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

That compares with a revised 0.21% contraction in the 2023 year when political unrest, a combination of tax and gas tariff hikes, controlled imports, and a steep fall in the rupee currency rapidly pushed up inflation.

Last week in its half yearly report, Pakistan's central bank projected real GDP growth of 2-3% for the fiscal year 2024.

Read more: Elon Musk is eyeing this India neighbour for Starlink internet service?

There was no comparable year-ago third-quarter GDP data as Pakistan only began releasing quarterly growth numbers from November. That was done in compliance with the structural benchmarks of the current $3 billion bailout programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund and completed last month.

The bureau revised the first- and second-quarter GDP estimates for financial year 2023-2024 to 2.71% and 1.79% respectively, compared to earlier estimates of 2.5% and 1%.

The provisional 2024 financial year growth in agriculture was estimated at 6.25%, and 1.21% for both industry as well as services, it added.

"The healthy growth of agriculture is mainly due to double-digit growth in important crops," the bureau said, adding that bumper wheat, cotton, and rice crops contributed to the positive result.

A current account surplus of $491 million has been recorded in April 2024, said Pakistan's central bank, adding that the July-April current account deficit improved significantly to $0.2 billion, compared with $3.9 billion in the year-earlier period.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Pakistan GDP grows 2.09% in Q3, supported by agriculture

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On