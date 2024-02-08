 Paytm share price nearly 6 per cent down after two day rally - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Paytm share price nearly 6 per cent down after two day rally

Paytm share price nearly 6 per cent down after two day rally

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Paytm share price was nearly six per cent down in the open after closing in positive on Wednesday.

On the Sensex, the shares of Paytm were trading at 469.90 after hitting a day high of 524. The shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, had soared 10 per cent.

Paytm UPI services: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
The stock jumped 10 per cent to settle at 496.75 -- its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE after a firm beginning. Shares of the company climbed 9.99 per cent to 496.25 on the NSE.

The stock of One97 Communications Ltd rebounded by over 3 per cent on Tuesday after three days of sharp fall.

The share price slump comes amid the crisis faced by the fintech firm after the Reserve Bank of India barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits after February 29.

Paytm's founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma had met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. However, the fintech CEO was told by the minister that it was a regulatory issue and the government cannot help the company with.

Sharma also met the officials of the Reserve Bank of India, which refused to grant any concessions to the payments gateway including the migration of accounts to other banks and the extension of February 29 deadline.

Paytm on Wednesday in a fresh statement denied it was being probed by the central agencies. “We have consistently assured that neither Paytm nor any of its associates are under investigation by any regulatory agency. This stance has been further validated by recent statements from senior government officials. Our commitment remains unwavering towards operating in compliance with regulatory guidance and continuously enhancing our processes to further the reach of digital payments across India,” the statement added.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

