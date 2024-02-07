 Paytm shares surge by 9% day after CEO Vijay Sharma's meeting with FM, RBI - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm shares surge by 9% day after CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's meeting with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI

Paytm shares surge by 9% day after CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's meeting with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Paytm parent company One97 Communication's stock rose nine per cent, providing relief to the investors

Paytm parent company One97 Communication's stock rose nine per cent, providing relief to the investors day after the fintech firm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma met the Reserve Bank of India and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Paytm stock was trading at 492.45, up by 9.05 per cent in early trade at 9:43 am. The shares had opened at 461.30, more than the previous day's close of 451.60.

On Tuesday, the Paytm shares had bounded back after three days of sharp fall. The stock had jumped by 7.79 per cent to 472.50 during the day on the Sensex despite a weak opening. The stock price ended at 451.60 apiece, reflecting a gain of 3.02 per cent.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(PTI file)
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(PTI file)

Shares of Paytm climbed 7.99 per cent to 473.55 during the day on the NSE and ended at 452.80 each, up 3.26 per cent.

This comes on a day after the central bank refused to grant any concessions to the fintech firm in connection with the Payments Bank, which included the migration of accounts to other banks or extending the February 29 deadline.

ALSO READ: RBI to issue clarification on Paytm curbs? Here's what top govt official said

The central bank's refusal is indeed a setback to Paytm as it will now need to migrate the Payments Bank accounts to third party banks well before the deadline to ensure that the payments interface functions smoothly.

Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities, told Reuters the share move could be a "dead-cat bounce" after the recent rout, pointing to the amount of negative news still overhanging the stock.

ALSO READ: Paytm's woes are benefiting other apps as users try options

On the other hand, brokerage firm Bernstein lowered its target share price to 600 rupees from 950 rupees, but retained an outperform rating.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"While the regulatory action will no doubt have a lasting impact on investors' assessment of the business model risk and of the management's ability to handle regulatory risk, we expect the company to successfully execute the operational changes required to overcome the restrictions," Bernstein analysts said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On