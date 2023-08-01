Petrol and diesel prices on August 1: Check latest rates for your city
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review petrol and diesel prices daily. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.
Petrol and diesel prices were largely steady across major cities on Tuesday, with one litre of petrol available for ₹96.72 and diesel, ₹89.62, in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 per litre, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are ₹106.03 per litre (petrol) and ₹92.76 per litre (diesel). In Chennai, meanwhile, customers must pay ₹102.63 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.24 for an equal quantity of diesel.
In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review fuel rates on a daily basis. The prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges etc.
Petrol and diesel prices on August 1
|City
|Petrol price (per litre)
|Diesel price (per litre)
|Ahmedabad
|₹96.22
|₹91.96
|Bengaluru
|₹101.94
|₹87.89
|Chandigarh
|₹98.65
|₹88.95
|Gurugram
|₹97.04
|₹89.91
|Hyderabad
|₹109.66
|₹97.82
|Jaipur
|₹108.48
|₹93.72
|Lucknow
|₹96.57
|₹89.76
|Noida
|₹96.65
|₹89.82
Petrol and diesel prices have been constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made.
- Topics
- Petrol Prices
- Diesel Prices