Petrol and diesel prices on August 1: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2023 09:45 AM IST

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review petrol and diesel prices daily. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices were largely steady across major cities on Tuesday, with one litre of petrol available for 96.72 and diesel, 89.62, in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at 106.31 and 94.27 per litre, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are 106.03 per litre (petrol) and 92.76 per litre (diesel). In Chennai, meanwhile, customers must pay 102.63 for a litre of petrol, and 94.24 for an equal quantity of diesel.

Representational Image

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review fuel rates on a daily basis. The prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges etc.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 1

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.22 91.96
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Gurugram 97.04 89.91
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

Petrol and diesel prices have been constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made.

