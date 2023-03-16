Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on March 16: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on March 16: Check fuel rates in your city

business
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices: Oil Marketing Companies usually update the fuel prices based on the most recent market trends every morning at 6 am.

The OMCs need to adjust their prices according to global rates. (HT_PRINT)
The OMCs need to adjust their prices according to global rates. (HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta

The petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Thursday. Oil Marketing Companies revise the fuel prices based on the most recent market trends every morning at 6 am. The fuel prices are not controlled by the government. The OMCs need to adjust their prices. The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

According to fuel prices announced, petrol was priced in Delhi at 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel was 89.62 per litre.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at 106.31 while the cost of diesel was 94.27 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata stood at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per litre respectively. The price of petrol in Chennai stood at 102.74 was diesel was priced at 94.24 per litre.

Here are the fuel prices for top Indian cities on Thursday:

CityPETROL (Rs/Litre)DIESEL (Rs/Litre)
LUCKNOW96.4789.76
BHOPAL108.6593.99
PATNA107.5794.51
JAIPUR109.3994.34
BENGALURU101.9487.89

The most recent nationwide adjustment in fuel prices was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

It is to be noted that the fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax (GST). The prices differ from state to state, influenced by various factors, such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices + 3 more
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out