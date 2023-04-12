Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on April 12

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on April 12

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 12, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to kitchens.

The petrol and diesel rates in India remained unchanged on Wednesday, continuing the ten-month long price stability trend. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices based on the most recent market trends every morning at 6 am. The fuel prices are not controlled by the government. The OMCs need to adjust their prices. The Centre regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at 102.63. (File)

The most recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

Previously, fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, Centre deregulated the price of petrol and diesel. As of 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day.

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens. CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost 73.59 per kg, down from 79.56, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, said in a Twitter post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP