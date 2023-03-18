Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on March 18

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on March 18

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2023 09:45 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices in India are not controlled by the Union government and need to update the rates as per the global prices. The Centre regulates the prices via excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

The oil companies on Saturday released the petrol and diesel prices for cities across India. The fuel prices have remained unchanged today as well. According to the latest price list, petrol was being sold at 96.72 per litre and diesel at 89.62 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel prices stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre. On July 14 last year, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced that the government cut value added tax (VAT) on petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre. The chief minister had said that the move could cost the exchequer a total of 6,000 crore.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices of other cities in the country:-

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
CHENNAI102.6394.24
JAIPUR109.1693.80
KOLKATA106.0392.76
LUCKNOW96.5789.76

Petrol and diesel prices in India are not controlled by the Union government and need to update the rates as per the global prices. The Centre regulates the prices via excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT. The VAT is different for each state and hence the pricing. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
petrol prices diesel prices
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out