Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on March 21

The petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Tuesday. Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am after being decided by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). These companies revise the fuel prices based on the most recent market trends. The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

Here are the fuel prices for top Indian cities on Tuesday:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89

Meanwhile, India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, people aware with the development told Reuters. A new notification is expected this week or early next week, the source added.

The recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who decreased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre, respectively.

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

