Petrol and diesel prices today, October 12: Rates unchanged, check for your city

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 09:48 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 12: Fuel rates have been steady since May 21 – or 144 days – when the previous pan-India revision was made.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, which means that, except for a revision in Maharashtra on July 14, fuel rates in the country have been steady since May 21 – or 144 days – when the previous pan-India revision was announced.

As oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept rates unchanged, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at 96.72 and 89.62 in Delhi, while in Mumbai, the corresponding figures are 106.31 and 94.27. Meanwhile, fuel prices in some major cities are: 102.63, 94.24 (Chennai); 101.94, 87.89 (Bengaluru); 109.66, 97.82 (Hyderabad); 96.42, 92.17 (Ahmedabad); 108.48, 93.72 (Jaipur); 96.57, 89.76 (Lucknow); and 107.24, 94.04 (Patna).

Also, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar has the highest fuel prices in the country. Here, petrol is available at 113.49 per litre, while diesel is priced at 98.24 per litre. On the other hand, Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has the lowest rates (petrol: 84.1 per litre, diesel: 79.74 per litre).

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city by sending an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

