Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Check latest rates in your city on Dussehra

Published on Oct 05, 2022 10:23 AM IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 5: The oil companies have released the fuel price list for all Indian cities on Dussehra.

ByHT News Desk

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for most states of India for the 137th straight day. In the international market, Brent Crude is priced at $91.81 per barrel while the price of WTI is stands at $86.53 per barrel.According to the latest prices released by oil companies on Wednesday, fuel is the costliest at Sriganganagar in Rajasthan while it is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar capital Port Blair.The price of petrol at Sriganganagar stands at 113.49 per litre while diesel is being sold at 98.24 per litre. On the other hand, the price of petrol in Port Blair stands at 84.1 per litre while the cost of diesel is 79.74 per litre, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. On the other hand, petrol in Maharashtra's Parbhani is being sold at 109.45 per litre while commuters are paying 95.85 for one litre of diesel.Talking about the metros, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are at 96,72 per litre and 89.62 per litre. On the other hand, petrol costs 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at 102.63 per litre and 94.24 per litre.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for top Indian cities on October 5.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (RS/LITRE)
NEW DELHI 96.72 89.62
MUMBAI 106.31 94.27
KOLKATA 106.03 92.76
CHENNAI 102.63 94.24
BENGALURU 101.94 87.89
AHMEDABAD 96.42 92.17
CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26
PATNA 107.24 94.04
BHOPAL 108.65 93.9
SOURCE:  INDANE

How to check fuel prices in your city?

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily through SMS. The Indian Oil (IOC) customers can type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL customers should type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

